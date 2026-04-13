Texas A&M baseball cracks top 10 rankings after sweeping Texas

For the first time this season, the Texas A&M baseball team is in the top 10. A&M appeared at 10th in the new D1Baseball rankings Monday, ascending eight spots after a two-game home sweep of then-No. 2 Texas at home over the weekend and falling to Texas State, 9-8, on the road last Tuesday.

With their series win over the Longhorns, the Aggies improved to a 27-7 overall record and 9-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play while moving up to second, behind Georgia, in the league standings. It marked their third straight series win, joining Missouri and Vanderbilt.

A&M took the first two games of the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown, claiming victories of 9-8 and 11-4 over Texas, respectively, Friday and Saturday in Blue Bell Park. The series finale between the two SEC foes was canceled due to inclement weather following a nine-hour delay.

After scoring 29 runs over three games combined last week, the Aggies remain among the best nationally in several key offensive categories. They are now second in on-base percentage (.452), third in runs per game (9.9) and slugging percentage (.589), fourth in walks (228), sixth in home runs per game (2.06) and seventh in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.22).

Through 10 games against ranked opponents, A&M holds a 5-5 record. The Aggies dropped No. 23 Arizona State during non-conference play and swept No. 4 Texas while falling to No. 1 UCLA and losing two of their three games to No. 5 Georgia and No. 14 Oklahoma. They are set to play three-game series against four more ranked opponents: at No. 20 Florida (April 25-27), vs. No. 13 Auburn (May 1-3), at No. 25 Ole Miss (May 8-10) and vs. No. 17 Mississippi State (May 14-16).

A&M will play four games this week, squaring off against Houston at home Tuesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+) before facing LSU in a road series Friday (6 p.m. on ESPN), Saturday (7 p.m. on SEC Network) and Sunday (1 p.m. on ESPN).

D1Baseball top 25 rankings

1. UCLA (33-2)

2. Georgia Tech (30-5)

3. North Carolina (30-6)

4. Texas (27-7)

5. Georgia (29-8)

6. Oregon State (28-7)

7. Coastal Carolina (26-9)

8. Florida State (24-11)

9. Virginia (26-11)

10. Texas A&M (27-7)

11. Alabama (26-11)

12. USC (30-7)

13. Auburn (24-11)

14. Oklahoma (24-11)

15. West Virginia (24-8)

16. Arkansas (24-13)

17. Mississippi State (26-10)

18. Kansas (26-10)

19. Oregon (26-10)

20. Florida (27-10)

21. UCF (20-12)

22. Southern Miss (25-11)

23. Arizona State (26-11)

24. Boston College (26-12)

25. Ole Miss (26-11)