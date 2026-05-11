Texas A&M drops one spot in D1Baseball rankings after series loss at Ole Miss

Texas A&M went 2-2 last week and lost its second straight series, prompting the Aggies to drop one spot in the new D1Baseball rankings Monday. A&M is now 10th, falling after pummeling Prairie View A&M, 16-7, at home last Tuesday and dropping two of its three games at Ole Miss over the weekend.

The Aggies fell to the Rebels, 5-3, in the series opener Friday before taking the first game of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, securing a 18-5 run-rule win in seven innings. In the rubber match Saturday night, A&M suffered a 6-5 loss.

At 10th, the Aggies would be two spots away from claiming an all-important top-eight national seed, putting them in position to potentially host a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. They now hold a 37-12 overall record and 16-10 mark in Southeastern Conference play, placing them in second behind Georgia atop the league standings.

Through 16 games vs. ranked opponents this season, A&M owns an 8-8 record. The Aggies defeated No. 22 Arizona State during non-conference play, completed a two-game sweep of No. 6 Texas and took two of three games at No. 19 Florida. They fell to No. 1 UCLA and lost two of their three games against No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Auburn and No. 15 Ole Miss.

A&M is set to conclude its regular season with a three-game series against No. 13 Mississippi State at home this week, beginning Thursday (6 p.m.), continuing Friday (6 p.m.) and ending Saturday (11 a.m.). All three games will air on SEC Network+.

D1Baseball top 25 rankings

1. UCLA (46-5)

2. North Carolina (40-9)

3. Georgia Tech (42-8)

4. Georgia (41-11)

5. Auburn (35-15)

6. Texas (37-12)

7. Oregon State (40-11)

8. Southern Miss (37-14)

9. West Virginia (35-12)

10. Texas A&M (37-12)

11. Florida State (36-15)

12. Arkansas (34-18)

13. Mississippi State (38-14)

14. Kansas (37-15)

15. Ole Miss (34-18)

16. Oregon (36-14)

17. USC (36-14)

18. Alabama (35-17)

19. Florida (34-18)

20. Coastal Carolina (34-17)

21. Oklahoma State (33-18)

22. Arizona State (34-17)

23. Boston College (36-17)

24. Nebraska (37-14)

25. Cincinnati (35-18)