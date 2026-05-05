Texas A&M baseball on edge of top-eight national seed contention with three weeks before NCAA Tournament

To secure a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas A&M baseball team will first need to bounce back from last weekend. The Aggies dropped their first series in six weeks, losing two of three home games to Auburn at Blue Bell Park.

D1Baseball and Baseball America project No. 9 A&M (35-10, 15-8 SEC) to be on the edge of earning a top-eight national seed, which is needed to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. But with two weekend series and the SEC Tournament remaining, the Aggies still have plenty of time to solidify their status.

In the new “Field of 64” projection D1Baseball released Tuesday, A&M received the No. 8 seed while hosting the College Station Regional. The Aggies drew No. 4 seed Oral Roberts, with the winner playing the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 seed UTSA.

Those four teams are paired with the Conway Regional. The host, No. 9 national seed Coastal Carolina, would play No. 4 seed St. John’s. The winner would play the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Oklahoma and No. 3 seed Virginia Tech.

Baseball America gave A&M the No. 9 national seed. In that projection, the Aggies drew No. 4 seed Indiana State while the winner would face the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Arizona State and No. 3 seed Missouri State.

That quartet of teams is paired with the Conway Regional. No. 8 national seed Coastal Carolina is the host and would play No. 4 seed Bethune-Cookman. The winner would clash with the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Wake Forest and No. 3 seed High Point.

Going into this week, A&M is eighth in RPI and second behind Georgia in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Aggies hold an 8-8 record against ranked opponents as well. Here’s their record vs. each RPI opponent based on the Quadrant system: 12-9 (Quad I), 0-0 (Quad II), 7-1 (Quad III) and 16-0 (Quad IV).

A&M is set to play four games this week, challenging Prairie View A&M at home Tuesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+) before clashing with No. 20 Ole Miss in a road series Friday (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+), Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network+) and Sunday (5 p.m. on SEC Network).

Following this week, the Aggies will conclude their regular season with a home series against No. 11 Mississippi State. Those games are set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, with all of them airing on SEC Network+.

The six-day SEC Tournament, which begins May 19, will be held in Hoover, Ala. The NCAA Regionals, NCAA Super Regionals and College World Series are set for May 29-June 1, June 5-8 and June 12-22, respectively.