Texas A&M falls two spots in D1Baseball rankings after dropping series to Auburn

Coming off a 2-2 week at home, Texas A&M dropped two spots in the new D1Baseball rankings Monday. A&M is now ninth, falling after defeating Tarleton State, 9-7, last Tuesday and losing two out of its three games in a weekend series against Auburn at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies were swept in a Saturday doubleheader against the Tigers before taking the series finale, losing 18-5 (seven-inning run rule) and 5-4 in the first two games, respectively, and claiming a 4-3 victory. It marked the first time in six weeks and third instance this season A&M lost a series.

At ninth, the Aggies would be one spot away from securing a top-eight national seed and in position to potentially host a Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. They have a 35-10 overall record and 15-8 mark in Southeastern Conference play, putting them in a tie with Texas for second behind Georgia atop the league standings.

Through 16 games vs. ranked opponents this season, A&M holds an 8-8 record. The Aggies most notably dropped No. 16 Arizona State during non-conference play, completed a two-game sweep of No. 4 Texas and took two of three games at No. 21 Florida. They fell to No. 1 UCLA and lost two of their three games against No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Auburn and No. 24 Oklahoma.

A&M is set to play four games this week, challenging Prairie View A&M at home Tuesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+) before clashing with No. 20 Ole Miss in a road series Friday (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+), Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network+) and Sunday (5 p.m. on SEC Network).

D1Baseball top 25 rankings

1. UCLA (43-4)

2. North Carolina (37-9)

3. Georgia Tech (39-8)

4. Texas (35-10)

5. Georgia (38-11)

6. Auburn (32-14)

7. Kansas (37-11)

8. Coastal Carolina (33-14)

9. Texas A&M (35-10)

10. Oregon State (36-11)

11. Mississippi State (36-12)

12. Southern Miss (34-14)

13. Oregon (35-12)

14. Florida State (33-14)

15. West Virginia (31-12)

16. Arizona State (33-15)

17. Arkansas (32-17)

18. USC (37-12)

19. Alabama (32-16)

20. Ole Miss (32-17)

21. Florida (31-17)

22. Boston College (35-16)

23. Virginia (32-16)

24. Oklahoma (30-16)

25. Nebraska (34-14)