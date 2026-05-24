Texas A&M baseball no longer a top-eight national seed in final NCAA Tournament projections

Texas A&M baseball going one and done in the SEC Tournament could prove costly. It might’ve cemented A&M outside of a top-eight national seed, which is needed to host a Super Regional in addition to a Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

In the new “Field of 64” projections D1Baseball and Baseball America released Sunday, one day ahead of the official bracket reveal, the Aggies (39-14) were predicted to earn the No. 9 and No. 10 national seed in the postseason, respectively. They were projected to receive the No. 8 spot by both publications last Tuesday before falling Friday to Auburn, 7-0, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

From the opening College Station Regional D1Baseball projected, A&M drew No. 4 seed Rider. The winner would play the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 seed UTSA.

Those four are paired with the Tuscaloosa Regional. The host, No. 7 seed Alabama, would face No. 4 seed Long Island. The winner would square off against the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Jacksonville State and No. 3 seed UCF.

From the opening College Station Regional Baseball America projected, the Aggies drew No. 4 seed Yale. The team that advanced from that game would challenge the winner of No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 seed Cal Poly.

That quartet of teams is paired with the Gainesville Regional. No. 8 national seed Florida would be the host and play No. 4 seed VCU. The winner would face the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Missouri State and No. 3 seed Louisiana.

Entering Sunday, A&M ranked 14th in RPI. The Aggies own a 10-10 record vs. ranked teams as well. Here’s their record against each RPI opponent, per the Quadrant system: 10-13 (Quad I), 9-0 (Quad II), 4-1 (Quad III) and 16-0 (Quad IV).

A&M will learn its postseason fate during the selection show for the NCAA Tournament, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday (TV: ESPN). The 16 regional host sites will be announced, in no order, through various platforms at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The NCAA Regionals, Super Regionals and College World Series are set for May 29-June 1, June 5-8 and June 12-22, respectively.