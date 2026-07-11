Texas A&M baseball standout Gavin Grahovac taken by Los Angeles Angels in third round of 2026 MLB Draft

Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac went to the Los Angeles Angels in the third round Saturday with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. That selection held an assigned slot value of $1,018,500.

Through three seasons with the Aggies, Grahovac separated himself as one of best players in program history. He most notably finished ranked fifth and tied for 12th for the most home runs and RBIs in an A&M career, totaling 47 and 146, respectively over 130 games.

Despite switching from third base to first and coming off a season-ending left shoulder surgery, Grahovac enjoyed the best year of his career in 2026. He garnered second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball, third-team All-America accolades from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Baseball America, and first-team All-SEC recognition and All-SEC Defensive Team distinction. Starting in all 57 games, Grahovac boasted a slash line of .339/.429/.722 and totaled 22 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 doubles, three triples, 26 walks against 45 strikeouts and 13 hit by pitches.

Partly because of Grahovac, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and picked up the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

To begin his A&M career, Grahovac helped the Aggies reach the College World Series Finals in 2024. Through 67 games and starts, he slashed .298/.390/.596 while producing 23 homers, 66 RBIs, 16 doubles, 36 walks against 95 strikeouts and seven hit by pitches. It helped him receive SEC Freshman of the Year honors, first-team Freshman All-America recognition from Perfect Game, D1Baseball and Baseball America, second-team Freshman All-America accolades from NCBWA and third-team All-America distinction from ABCA/Rawlings.

As a sophomore in 2025, Grahovac experienced his most disappointing season. He played just six games before undergoing season-ending surgery, slashed only .227/.346/.545 and racked up two homers, six RBIs, one double, one walk against six strikeouts and three hit by pitches. His extended absence played a role in why A&M missed the postseason.

Holding two years of eligibility remaining, Grahovac could have returned to the Aggies. But he shifted his focus toward turning professional following the 2026 season, participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Grahovac finished ranked 38th and 107th on MLB.com and Perfect Game, respectively.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.