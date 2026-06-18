Texas A&M baseball adds commitment from Texas State RHP transfer Wade Cooper

The Texas A&M baseball team picked up a commitment from Texas State right-handed pitcher transfer Wade Cooper, who announced the news Thursday via X. The Del Rio (Texas) High product has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Despite being a freshman last season, Cooper established himself as one of the top pitchers for the Bobcats. He led the team with five saves and 73 strikeouts, ranked second in appearances (23) and innings pitched (66.2), and tallied six starts. Overall, Cooper compiled a 7-3 record with a 4.72 ERA and 1.35 WHIP while racking up 25 walks and a .256 opposing batting average. He also helped lead his team to the NCAA Tournament and a 37-26 overall record.

With the Aggies, Cooper could help fill their pitching needs. They not only struggled last season, leading to pitching coach Jason Kelly not being retained. They also could lose up to two of their starting pitchers, left-handed Shane Sdao and right-handed Weston Moss, and top right-handed reliever Clayton Freshcorn to the 2026 MLB Draft, two other key relievers, right-handed Josh Stewart and left-handed Ethan Darden, to expired eligibility, and several other bullpen arms.

Cooper is the sixth transfer to commit to A&M this offseason, joining right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky), infielder Jack Bell (TCU) and catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson).

The Aggies have lost four reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason) and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.