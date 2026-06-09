Texas A&M baseball lands Western Kentucky first baseman transfer Lane Arroyos

The Texas A&M baseball team has landed a commitment from Western Kentucky first baseman transfer Lane Arroyos, who announced the news Monday night via X. The Fulshear (Texas) high product has one season of college eligibility remaining.

In his lone season with the Hilltoppers, Arroyos received first-team All-Conference USA honors. Through 55 games, including 54 starts, he recorded a .357/.469/.577 slash line while racking up seven home runs, 53 RBIs, 24 doubles, one triple, 43 walks vs. 49 strikeouts, three hit by pitches and five stolen bases. But his team failed to make the postseason, finishing with a 30-26 overall record.

Prior to joining Western Kentucky, Arroyos spent the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns playing at New Mexico Junior College. Through two seasons with the Thunderbirds combined, he tallied 17 homers, 105 RBIs, 130 hits and a .505 on-base percentage. His slugging percentage in both seasons were .600 and .620, respectively.

With top A&M first baseman, Gavin Grahovac, likely headed for the 2026 MLB Draft next month, Arroyos could serve as his replacement. While Grahovac has yet to announce his intentions, he is 32nd among the 2026 draft prospect rankings MLB.com updated late last month.

Arroyos marks the second transfer to commit to the Aggies this offseason, joining former TCU infielder Jack Bell. They have lost four players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason) and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.