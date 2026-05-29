Texas A&M baseball vs. Lamar in College Station Regional live game updates from Blue Bell Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to clash with Lamar in the opening regional round of the NCAA Tournament, beginning at 3 p.m. Friday in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be on site covering the game between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (39-14) and No. 4 seed Cardinals (34-25) in the four-team, double-elimination regional, providing live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on SEC Network, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It also can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Matt Bergevin (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would next play the team that advanced from the 8 p.m. Friday game between No. 2 seed USC (43-15) and No. 3 seed Texas State (36-24) on the bottom of the bracket. The losers of the first two games will challenge each other at 3 p.m. Saturday, while the winners are set to battle after that matchup at 8 p.m.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.

Left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao (4-4, 6.75 ERA) will start for the Aggies. Below is their starting lineup.

1B Gavin Grahovac

CF Caden Sorrell

DH Chris Hacopian

LF Jake Duer

3B Nico Partida

C Bear Harrison

RF Jorian Wilson

2B Ben Royo

SS Boston Kellner

Ace right-handed pitcher Chris Olivier (7-4, 2.66 ERA) will start for the Cardinals. Below is their starting lineup.

CF Tab Tracy

DH Beau Durbin

SS A.J. Taylor

C Jake Wagoner

3B Hector Rodriguez

1B Braden Benton

RF Bralin Valentine

LF Brayden Evans

2B Kevin Duran