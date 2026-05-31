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Texas A&M baseball live game updates vs. Texas State in College Station Regional

by: Carter Karels1 hour ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to challenge Texas State in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, starting at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be on site covering the game between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (40-14) and No. 3 seed Bobcats (37-24) in the four-team, double-elimination regional, giving live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on ESPN2, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would advance to play at 8 p.m. Sunday in the College Station Regional Final. A loss, though, would put the Aggies in an elimination game Sunday against No. 2 seed USC, beginning at 3 p.m.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.

By:Carter Karels

Starting lineups

05/30/2026 07:33:55 PM

Right-handed pitcher Weston Moss (4-2, 5.84 ERA) will start on the bump for the Aggies. Below is their starting lineup.

1B Gavin Grahovac

CF Caden Sorrell

DH Chris Hacopian

3B Nico Partida

LF Jake Duer

C Bear Harrison

2B Ben Royo

RF Terrence Kiel II

SS Boston Kellner

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Tovar (9-3, 5.24 ERA) will start for the Bobcats. Below is their starting lineup.

RF Rashawn Galloway

DH Manny Salas

C Clayton Namken

1B Jaquae Stewart

SS Justin Vossos

LF Jackson Cotton

3B Chase Mora

CF Bennett Fryman

2B Brady Boles