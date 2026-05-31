Texas A&M baseball live game updates vs. Texas State in College Station Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to challenge Texas State in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, starting at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be on site covering the game between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (40-14) and No. 3 seed Bobcats (37-24) in the four-team, double-elimination regional, giving live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on ESPN2, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would advance to play at 8 p.m. Sunday in the College Station Regional Final. A loss, though, would put the Aggies in an elimination game Sunday against No. 2 seed USC, beginning at 3 p.m.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.