Everything Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley said before series at Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley addressed the media Thursday before his team faces Florida in a three-game series this weekend in Gainesville, Fla. The No. 7 Aggies (31-7, 12-5 SEC) are set to square off with the No. 21 Gators (28-14, 10-8) on the road Friday (5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+), Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network) and Sunday (noon on SEC Network+).

Earley said he plans to stick with the same starting pitching rotation that he used at LSU last weekend, featuring the left-handed Shane Sdao and right-handed Aiden Sims for the first two games, respectively, while keeping the series finale on a to-be-announced basis.

Here is everything Earley said.

On Florida

“Yeah, I think typical SEC weekend, a really good team that has a ton of talent and a ton of guys that are going to play the major leagues, in my opinion. I don’t think in this league you ever play a team, and one team is supremely better than the other. It’s about who plays the best, no matter the records – and I think their record is pretty good. So a really good team on the road, really well coached, national championship coach, guys had a lot of success and they’re always good.”

On how reliever Clayton Freshcorn has developed and being on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year watch list

“Yeah I think a lot of it started at the end of last year. He gained some confidence, and he’s been great. He’s one of those guys that can pitch a lot in the weekend. So yeah, we need him to stay on that, whatever list you’re talking about, we’d like him to stay on it for the whole year. I’d like him to win it. That would be good for us.

On if they are rolling with the same starting pitching rotation this weekend

“Yes.”

On if they are naming Weston Moss as the Sunday starter

“No, it’s the same, so TBA on Sunday.”

On what he’s seen from Florida on the mound

“They’re one of the best, if not the best, we’ve seen or will see. I say that every week, and then I leave these games, and I’m like, ‘Those guys are really good, those guys are really good.’ So really good stuff, throw strikes. Guys that are going to pitch in the big leagues and are going to be high-round draft picks. Shocker, Florida has awesome arms. Every year I think I’ve been in this league, they’ve always had dudes.

“So it’s just going to be really, really challenging for us. Every pitch will be super important, as it always is. So not a lot has changed. You get through one weekend, you have a good weekend, and then you look, you’re worried about Tuesday, it gets canceled and you start looking at the weekend, and you’re like, ‘Geez, these guys.’ So, it’s just the SEC weekend all over again.”

On what they found as a pitching staff last weekend that could carry over to this weekend

“I think we were super competitive and threw strikes and limited damage and just executing pitches when they needed to be executed. I think they’ve been doing that for a couple weeks, or a few weeks, now. And I’ve always had supreme confidence in these guys, because I know they’re good.

“Like I said a few times to you guys, they showed they could be really good, and they showed they could not be good. So I choose to believe in the players, the coaching and the people that they’re going to be good. And they’ve been good. It’s as simple as that.

“If they’re competitive – it all starts with pitching and defense. And we’ve played really good defense, and we’ve pitched really good of late, so that’s why we’ve been playing good baseball. And the offense has been doing enough to help us win games.”

On what their midweek work entailed after their Tuesday game against UTSA was canceled

“We had to be inside. We found kind of a gap in it so the pitchers could throw to position players. That’s their light day of throwing anyway for their throwing programs. And then from a hitting standpoint, we got the I-pitch machines that are really good and can throw different pitches. So we just tried to mimic as many at-bats as possible, which is never the same, but we just want to make sure their eyes don’t get sped up.

“So for the last couple days, they’ve been seeing some velocity and some good breaking pitches. And we’re far enough along into the season that it doesn’t really matter, but it’s just about keeping them prepared.”

On if there was a silver lining in having their midweek game canceled between two road series

“I think so, yeah. I always want to play, because I just like playing. I love the games. So do our players. But yeah, for sure. You get a little rest before another back-to-back road trips, there’s definitely a silver lining in there.

“But I also, too, I think all of us, me probably the most – like these guys are 18 to maybe 24, maybe a couple of them. But they’re young. They don’t need as much rest as I probably think they do. But yeah, it’s good. We had some productive days, and now we’re ready to hit the road again.”

On how Chris Hacopian is feeling after getting hit in the mouth by a pitch last Friday

“Yeah, I think if you look at it from the outside in, it is. But for me, I never really had a doubt that he was going to play unless there was some medical reason that said he couldn’t. So I think he got maybe a retainer or something. I think he might have to have some more stuff done. But I knew he was going to play as long as there was no extreme medical reason why he couldn’t. And if the game would have been a different score, and I felt like he was going to hit again, he probably would have played the day he got hit. So he’s just a really tough kid.”

On reliever Gavin Lyons and why his fastball has been so effective

“I think he’s just gained a ton of confidence, and he’s thrown with conviction. And he’s convicted on every pitch. And sometimes, you need success to do that. And I think he was doing that anyway. He just kept coming, kept coming.

“He had some times early on in the year where he got hit a little bit, but he got right back in there, or we put him right back in. I can think of, maybe that was Vanderbilt, or it was after Texas State, after he always bounced back. And now he’s just really starting to string it together and attack the zone with a really unique fastball, unique slot.

“I think he’s just coming right at guys. Which, I think you can throw a fastball one of two ways, without conviction or with conviction. He’s doing that at a pretty high, consistent rate.”

On Lyons stepping up after A&M lost two veteran arms out of the bullpen

“Yeah, you want to build depth in every part of your team. And I think we have that on both sides of the ball. But the difference between the hitting and the pitching is, we had some guys go down. So then, therefore, you’ve got to play well.

“And I’m lucky we have those guys, a guy like Gavin Lyons who would have had a role regardless. But because his ability to throw multiple innings over a weekend or over a week – same thing with Freshcorn – it’s definitely helped us out, the fact that he’s pitching well. You can throw multiple times; if you’re not any good, it doesn’t really matter. So him pitching well and then adding that ability to it, he’s done a really nice job.”

On how injured relievers Josh Stewart and Caden McCoy are doing

“I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Stewie much about what his plans are after, if he wants to pursue professional baseball or not, which he could if he wanted to. And then you’ve got Caden, who’s definitely pitching again next year.

“But they’ve been awesome. Having Stewie around is such a luxury for us. I wish he was on the mound, but like Gavin (Grahovac) last year, he still brings a lot to the table like he brought last year. So I love those guys, and I wish they were playing. But they’re doing as much as they can for this team. They still travel on every trip.

“McCoy is going to be one of those guys who I think is going to be a possible weekend starter for us last year, had a really good chance to be that this year. So keeping him involved as much as possible.”

On if Stewart has been in a coach-player role

“I’m not in the bullpen much. He has always talked to younger guys, giving them advice. And he’s a great – you guys have met him. He’s just an awesome guy. It’s great that he’s still around. I wish he was pitching. But he does a lot of little things to keep guys on the right track. And just a really good dude.”