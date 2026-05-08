Everything Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley said before series at Ole Miss

Everything Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley said before series at Ole Missby: Carter Karels1 hour agoRead In AppFlorida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley discussed a variety of topics Thursday before his team faces Ole Miss in a weekend series. Here is everything he said.