Texas A&M baseball might not yet be lock for top-eight national seed in NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M might not yet be a lock for a top-eight national seed, which is needed to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

In the new “Field of 64” projections D1Baseball and Baseball America released Monday, the No. 10 Aggies (39-13) were predicted to earn the No. 8 national seed in the postseason. They were projected at No. 8 and No. 12 last Tuesday, respectively, before taking two of their three games against Mississippi State at home over the weekend.

From the opening College Station Regional that D1Baseball projected, A&M drew No. 4 seed Lamar. The winner would play the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara and No. 3 seed UTSA.

Those four are paired with the Hattiesburg Regional. The host, No. 9 national seed Southern Miss, would square off against No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago. The winner would clash with the team that advanced from the matchup between No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed TCU.

From the opening College Station Regional that Baseball America projected, the Aggies drew No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s. The team that advanced from that game would face the winner of No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 seed Louisiana.

That quartet of teams is paired with the Gainesville Regional. No. 9 national seed Florida would be the host and play No. 4 seed North Florida. The winner would square off vs. the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Jacksonville State and No. 3 seed Virginia Tech.

Entering this week, A&M ranks 12th in RPI and finished the regular season third behind Texas and Georgia in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Aggies own a 10-9 record against ranked opponents as well. Here’s their record vs. each RPI opponent, per the Quadrant system: 10-12 (Quad I), 9-0 (Quad II), 4-1 (Quad III) and 16-0 (Quad IV).

To A&M coach Michael Earley, his team should already have a top-eight national seed secured.

“There’s no doubt we’re a national seed,” Earley told the media Saturday after the Mississippi State series. “Our body of work speaks for itself, our quality of wins. We’ve done it on the road, we’ve done it at home. We’re about to be at full health here in just a few days.

“Our resilience is something you can’t overlook, but that’s one thing. But our season and our body of work – to me, there’s no question in my mind. We deserve to be top eight, no doubt.”

The Aggies placing among the top four in the league meant they received a double bye in the 16-team, single-elimination SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

As the No. 3 seed, A&M will play in the quarterfinals Friday (7 p.m. CST on SEC Network). That matchup will be against the winner of the Wednesday night game between No. 6 seed Auburn and the team that advances from No. 11 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 14 seed LSU in the first round Tuesday night. With a victory, the Aggies would next play in the semifinals Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network). The championship is set for Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC).

The NCAA Regionals, Super Regionals and College World Series are set for May 29-June 1, June 5-8 and June 12-22, respectively.