Texas A&M moves up three spots in D1Baseball rankings following sweep at LSU

Following a 4-0 week, Texas A&M ascended three spots in the new D1Baseball rankings Monday. A&M is now seventh, going up after defeating Houston, 10-2, in a midweek home game Tuesday and completing a three-game road sweep of LSU over the weekend.

The Aggies claimed victories of 10-4 (Friday), 7-2 (Saturday) and 5-2 (Sunday) over the Tigers, improving them to a 31-7 overall record and 12-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play. They are now riding a six-game winning streak and secured victories in 11 of their previous 12 SEC games, including six straight. They also trail only Georgia in the SEC standings, coming in just half a game from first place.

Through 10 games against ranked opponents, A&M holds a 5-5 record. The Aggies dropped No. 23 Arizona State during non-conference play and swept No. 4 Texas while falling to No. 1 UCLA and losing two of their three games to No. 5 Georgia and No. 14 Oklahoma. They are set to play three-game series against four more ranked opponents: at No. 21 Florida (April 25-27), vs. No. 11 Auburn (May 1-3), at No. 17 Ole Miss (May 8-10) and vs. No. 15 Mississippi State (May 14-16).

A&M will play four games this week, facing UTSA at home Tuesday (3 p.m. on SEC Network+) before challenging Florida in a road series Friday (5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+), Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network) and Sunday (noon on SEC Network+).

D1Baseball top 25 rankings

1. UCLA (36-3)

2. North Carolina (33-7)

3. Georgia Tech (32-7)

4. Texas (30-8)

5. Georgia (32-9)

6. Oregon State (30-8)

7. Texas A&M (31-7)

8. Florida State (28-11)

9. Coastal Carolina (28-11)

10. Virginia (28-13)

11. Auburn (27-12)

12. West Virginia (27-9)

13. Alabama (28-13)

14. Oklahoma (27-12)

15. Mississippi State (30-10)

16. Kansas (29-11)

17. Ole Miss (29-12)

18. Southern Miss (28-12)

19. Oregon (28-11)

20. Nebraska (27-9)

21. Florida (28-13)

22. Boston College (31-12)

23. USC (30-11)

24. Arkansas (26-15)

25. Arizona State (28-13)