Texas A&M standout Nico Partida earns first-team Freshman All-America honors from NCBWA

Texas A&M third baseman Nico Partida received first-team Freshman All-America recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the publication announced Monday. He marked the seventh player in program history to earn Freshman All-America honors from NCBWA, joining Michael Wacha (2010) and Braden Shewmake (2017) as the only Aggie players on the first team.

Despite missing seven games this season with a pulled hamstring, Partida picked up Freshman All-SEC accolades. He appeared in 49 games with 48 starts, slashed .306/.408/.550 and totaled 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, eight doubles, 29 walks vs. 40 strikeouts and four stolen bases.

Partly because of Partida, A&M finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But the Aggies failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, producing a 41-16 record.

Partida is one of three A&M players who were key contributors as freshmen – joining outfielder Jorian Wilson and shortstop Boston Kellner – and are set to return in 2027. During the ongoing 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis with the Aggies and their incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.

NCBWA members annually vote on its Freshman All-America team. The 2026 NCBWA National Freshman of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced Tuesday.