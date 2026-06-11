Texas A&M baseball's Nico Partida, Jorian Wilson earn Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game

Texas A&M baseball third baseman Nico Partida and outfielder Jorian Wilson earned Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game, the publication announced Thursday. They received first and second team accolades, respectively, and are the first Aggie tandem to pick up Freshman All-American recognition from Perfect Game since Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell in 2024.

Despite missing seven games this season with a pulled hamstring, Partida picked up first-team Freshman All-America accolades from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) in addition to Freshman All-SEC recognition. He appeared in 49 games with 48 starts, slashed .306/.408/.550 and totaled 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, eight doubles, 29 walks vs. 40 strikeouts and four stolen bases.

Through 44 games, including 35 starts, Wilson recorded a slash line of .283/.351/.616 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, 11 walks vs. 53 strikeouts, four hit by pitches and six stolen bases. He also garnered Freshman All-SEC distinction.

Partly because of Partida and Wilson, A&M finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But the Aggies failed to advance to the super regional stage of the postseason, producing a 41-16 record after getting eliminated.

Partida and Wilson were one of three A&M freshmen who were contributors in 2026 – joining shortstop Boston Kellner – and are set to return in 2027. During the ongoing 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis with the Aggies and their incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.