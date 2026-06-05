Texas A&M baseball reserve outfielder Sam Erickson enters transfer portal

Texas A&M outfielder Sam Erickson entered the transfer portal, On3 national reporter Pete Nakos learned Friday morning. The rising junior has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

In his two seasons with the Aggies, Erickson served a reserve role. The Flower Mound (Texas) product played 18 games with four starts this past season, finishing 1 of 13 at the plate with two RBIs, one walk vs. eight strikeouts and a sacrifice fly. He appeared in five games as a freshman in 2025, hitting 0 of 2 while recording one walk vs. two strikeouts.

A&M finished third in the Southeastern Conference and received the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But the Aggies failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Erickson is the fourth A&M player to enter the portal this offseason at the time of publication, joining right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. and Luke Billings, and infielder Sawyer Farr. However, Bollinger left the team during the middle of the season. TCU infielder transfer Jack Bell is the lone portal addition for the Aggies so far.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.