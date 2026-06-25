Texas A&M baseball reserve pitcher Juan Vargas enters transfer portal

Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Juan Vargas entered the transfer portal Wednesday night, Pete Nakos of On3 learned. With the new five-year, age-based eligibility model the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved Thursday, Vargas should have two seasons left to play.

In his lone season with the Aggies, Vargas made 20 appearances with three starts, compiled a 2-1 record, 4.44 ERA and .243 opposing batting average, and racked up 22 strikeouts against 10 walks over 26.1 innings. However, he made only three relief appearances over the final 15 games, including in a 14-3 postseason loss to USC when giving up three runs on seven hits and a wild pitch through one inning.

A&M finished third in the Southeastern Conference and received the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But the Aggies failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Before arriving at A&M, Vargas spent two seasons at Tennessee Tech. Through both seasons combined, he made 34 appearances with eight starts, produced a 5-3 record, 3.82 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, and tallied 77 strikeouts vs. 38 walks over 61.1 innings.

Vargas is the fifth Aggie player – joining right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason) and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson – to enter the portal this offseason at the time of publication.

Eight transfers have committed to A&M: right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), left-handed pitcher Logan Prisco (South Carolina), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.