Reports: Texas A&M baseball set to bring back Texas associate head coach Nolan Cain in same role

Nolan Cain is back.

The former Texas A&M baseball assistant is set to depart his current job as the associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Texas for the same role with the Aggies, according to multiple reports Friday. Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball first reported the news.

Cain, 40, spent three seasons (2022-24) as an assistant for the Aggies under their former head coach, Jim Schlossnagle, before following him to the Longhorns and spending each of the last two years there. He helped lead A&M to the College World Series semifinals in 2022 and finals in 2024. He also played a part in Texas securing the regular-season SEC Championship in 2025 and reaching the CWS this season.

Since becoming a college baseball coach in 2014, Cain has distinguished himself as one of the top recruiters in the country. Over his nine seasons as a recruiting coordinator at LSU (2017-21), A&M (2022-24) and Texas (2025-26) combined, Cain has helped produce eight top-10 classes nationally and six in the top five. The Longhorns signed the top-ranked class in his first cycle, according to both Baseball America and Perfect Game.

In the last decade, Cain has a track record of recruiting and developing future high MLB Draft selections. He has recruited and/or coached 20 top-three round picks during that span, including four first-round selections over the last three years: Dylan Crews, Ty Floyd, Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette.

Aggie coach Michael Earley hired Cain as a replacement for Caleb Longley, his former recruiting coordinator who resigned on Jan. 12. Cain joins a staff that includes new pitching coach Barry Enright, assistants Cliff Pennington and Troy Claunch, director of baseball operations Jason Hutchins, director of pitching Dylan Olsonawski, director of player and program development Tanner Carlson and strength. and conditioning coach Nate Friedman.

A&M is coming off a 41-16 season, which ended with a 7-1 loss to USC in a winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final clash in the NCAA Tournament.