Texas A&M stays put in D1Baseball rankings after series win over Mississippi State

Despite winning its first series in three weekends, Texas A&M stayed put in the new D1Baseball rankings Monday. A&M is still 10th after taking two of its three games over Mississippi State, falling 18-11 in the series opener but securing wins of 11-9 and 7-6 at home in Blue Bell Park.

At 10th, the Aggies would be two spots away from claiming an all-important top-eight national seed, which is needed to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. They finished the regular season with a 39-13 overall record and 18-11 mark in Southeastern Conference play, placing them third behind Georgia and Texas in the league standings.

Through 19 games vs. ranked opponents this season, A&M owns a 10-9 record. The Aggies defeated No. 21 Arizona State during non-conference play, completed a two-game sweep of No. 5 Texas and took two of their three games over No. 18 Florida and No. 16 Mississippi State. But they fell to No. 1 UCLA and lost two of their three games against No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Auburn and No. 17 Ole Miss.

A&M placing among the top four in the league meant the Aggies are set to receive a double bye in the 16-team, single-elimination SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala. As the No. 3 seed, A&M will play in the quarterfinals Friday (7 p.m. CST on SEC Network). That matchup will be against the winner of the Wednesday night game between No. 6 seed Auburn and the team that advances from No. 11 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 14 seed LSU in the first round Tuesday night.

With a victory, the Aggies would next play in the semifinals Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network). The championship is set for Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC).

D1Baseball top 25 rankings

1. UCLA (48-6)

2. North Carolina (43-10)

3. Georgia Tech (45-9)

4. Georgia (43-12)

5. Texas (40-12)

6. Auburn (36-18)

7. Oregon State (43-12)

8. Southern Miss (40-14)

9. West Virginia (37-13)

10. Texas A&M (39-13)

11. Florida State (38-16)

12. Arkansas (36-19)

13. Kansas (39-16)

14. Oregon (38-15)

15. Alabama (37-18)

16. Mississippi State (39-16)

17. Ole Miss (36-20)

18. Florida (37-18)

19. Oklahoma State (36-19)

20. Nebraska (41-14)

21. Arizona State (36-18)

22. Cincinnati (37-19)

23. Tennessee (37-19)

24. Coastal Carolina (36-19)

25. USC (42-14)