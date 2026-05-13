Texas A&M baseball still within range of top-eight national seed after losing series at Ole Miss

Texas A&M still appears within range of a top-eight national seed, which is needed to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament. Even after losing its second straight Southeastern Conference series, dropping two of three games at Ole Miss last weekend in Oxford, Miss.

In the new “Field of 64” projection D1Baseball and Baseball America released Tuesday, the No. 10 Aggies (37-12, 16-10 SEC) were predicted to secure the No. 8 and No. 12 national seeds in the postseason, respectively. They projected them at No. 8 and No. 9 last week.

From the opening College Station Regional that D1Baseball projected, A&M drew No. 4 seed Binghamton. The winner would play the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Cincinnati and No. 3 seed UTSA.

Those four are paired with the Hattiesburg Regional. The host, No. 9 national seed Southern Miss, would square off against No. 4 seed Indiana State. The winner would clash with the team that advanced from the matchup between No. 2 seed Oklahoma and No. 3 seed East Carolina.

From the opening College Station Regional that Baseball America projected, the Aggies drew No. 4 seed Tarleton State. The team that advanced from that game would face the winner of No. 2 seed Oregon and No. 3 seed UTSA.

That quartet of teams is paired with the Chapel Hill Regional. No. 5 national seed North Carolina would be the host and play No. 4 seed Campbell. The winner would square off against the team that advanced from the game between No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 3 seed UCF.

Entering this week, A&M comes in 10th in RPI and second behind Georgia in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Aggies own an 8-8 record against ranked opponents as well. Here’s their record vs. each RPI opponent based on the Quadrant system: 12-11 (Quad I), 2-0 (Quad II), 6-1 (Quad III) and 17-0 (Quad IV).

A&M will conclude its regular season with a three-game home series against No. 13 Mississippi State this week, beginning Thursday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+), continuing Friday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+) and ending Saturday (11 a.m. on SEC Network).

The six-day SEC Tournament, which begins May 19, will be held in Hoover, Ala. The NCAA Regionals, NCAA Super Regionals and College World Series are set for May 29-June 1, June 5-8 and June 12-22, respectively.