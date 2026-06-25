Texas A&M baseball to play in 2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic at Daikin Park next season

The Texas A&M baseball team will take part in the 2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic at Daikin Park in Houston during non-conference action in March, A&M announced Thursday. It will mark the third time in five seasons the Aggies will play in the event at Daikin Park, joining 2023 and 2025.

A&M will play three games – Louisville (7:05 p.m. on March 5), Louisiana (7:05 p.m. on March 6) and Houston (6:05 p.m. on March 7) – while serving as the road team for the first matchup and home club for the final two. UConn and Utah will also compete in the showcase. The start times for each game are tentative and subject to change.

In 2026, the Aggies placed third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Single day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the Bruce Bolt College Classic at a later date.

2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic Schedule (home teams are listed second)

Friday, March 5

11:05 a.m. – UConn vs. Houston

3:05 p.m. – Utah vs. Louisiana

7:05 p.m. – Texas A&M vs. Louisville

Saturday, March 6

11:05 a.m. – Utah vs. UConn

3:05 p.m. – Louisville vs. Houston

7:05 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Texas A&M

Sunday, March 7

10:05 a.m. – Louisville vs. Utah

2:05 p.m. – UConn vs. Louisiana

6:05 p.m. – Houston vs. Texas A&M