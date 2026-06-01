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Texas A&M baseball vs. USC live game updates in winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final

by: Carter Karels1 hour ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to square off against USC in a winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final game, beginning at 8:06 p.m. Monday night in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be in attendance covering the regional-ending NCAA Tournament clash between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (41-15) and No. 2 seed Trojans (46-16) and will give live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on ESPN2, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would advance to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament and face No. 5 national seed North Carolina in a best-of-three road series this weekend. A loss, though, would put an end to the season for the Aggies.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.

By:Carter Karels

Starting lineups

06/01/2026 07:17:33 PM

Right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (4-2, 2.27 ERA) will start on the mound for the Aggies. Below is their starting lineup.

1B Gavin Grahovac

CF Caden Sorrell

DH Chris Hacopian

LF Jake Duer

3B Nico Partida

2B Ben Royo

RF Jorian Wilson

C Bear Harrison

SS Boston Kellner

Right-handed pitcher Grant Govel (10-2, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Trojans. Below is their starting lineup.

2B Abbrie Covarrubias

1B Adrian Lopez

DH Augie Lopez

3B Kevin Takeuchi

C Isaac Cadena

RF Jack Basseer

LF Andrew Lamb

SS Dean Carpentier

CF Walter Urbon