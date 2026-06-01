Texas A&M baseball vs. USC live game updates in winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to square off against USC in a winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final game, beginning at 8:06 p.m. Monday night in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be in attendance covering the regional-ending NCAA Tournament clash between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (41-15) and No. 2 seed Trojans (46-16) and will give live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.
This game can be seen on ESPN2, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (color commentary) providing coverage.
With a win, A&M would advance to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament and face No. 5 national seed North Carolina in a best-of-three road series this weekend. A loss, though, would put an end to the season for the Aggies.
Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.
Starting lineups06/01/2026 07:17:33 PM
Right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (4-2, 2.27 ERA) will start on the mound for the Aggies. Below is their starting lineup.
1B Gavin Grahovac
CF Caden Sorrell
DH Chris Hacopian
LF Jake Duer
3B Nico Partida
2B Ben Royo
RF Jorian Wilson
C Bear Harrison
SS Boston Kellner
Right-handed pitcher Grant Govel (10-2, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Trojans. Below is their starting lineup.
2B Abbrie Covarrubias
1B Adrian Lopez
DH Augie Lopez
3B Kevin Takeuchi
C Isaac Cadena
RF Jack Basseer
LF Andrew Lamb
SS Dean Carpentier
CF Walter Urbon