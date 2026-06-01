Texas A&M baseball vs. USC live game updates in winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to square off against USC in a winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final game, beginning at 8:06 p.m. Monday night in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be in attendance covering the regional-ending NCAA Tournament clash between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (41-15) and No. 2 seed Trojans (46-16) and will give live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on ESPN2, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Scott Clendenin (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would advance to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament and face No. 5 national seed North Carolina in a best-of-three road series this weekend. A loss, though, would put an end to the season for the Aggies.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.