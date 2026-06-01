Texas A&M baseball vs. USC live games updates in College Station Regional Final

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team is set to face USC in the College Station Regional Final round of the NCAA Tournament, beginning at 8:06 p.m. Sunday in Blue Bell Park. Aggie Yell will be on site covering the matchup between the No. 12 national seed Aggies (41-14) and No. 2 seed Trojans (45-16) in the four-team, double-elimination regional, giving live updates before, during and after the matchup in this article and its comment section.

This game can be seen on ESPN+, with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color commentary) on the call. It can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone, with Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Ryan Brauninger (color commentary) providing coverage.

With a win, A&M would advance to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament. A loss, though, would put the Aggies in a winner-takes-all game against USC, which would be Monday at a to-be-determined time.

Follow along below and in the comment section for live updates.

By: Carter Karels First inning: USC 4, Texas A&M 1 Top of the first: Grahovac lined out to first base; Sorrell fouled out to third base; Hacopian homered down the left-field line; Partida flied out to right. Bottom of the first: Covarrubias grounded out to the shortstop; Lopez singled through the right side; Lopez doubled to right center and advanced Lopez to third; Takeuchi singled up the middle and scored Lopez and Lopez before moving to second on the throw to home plate; Cadena walked; Baseer grounded out to second base while Cadena and Takeuchi advanced to second and third; Lamb scored Cadena and Takeuchi on a double down the left-field line; Texas A&M replaced Darden with right-handed reliever Gavin Lyons; Carpentier fouled out to right.