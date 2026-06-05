Texas A&M basketball to host Stanford as part of SEC/ACC Challenge in 2026-27 season

During the 2026-27 men’s basketball season, Texas A&M will play Stanford. The Aggies are set to host the Cardinal on Dec. 2 in Reed Arena for the fourth edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge, ESPN announced Friday. The tipoff time and TV designation for the matchup will be announced at a later date.

A&M has yet to reveal its entire non-conference schedule but will complete a home-and-home series with Oklahoma State in Reed Arena at a to-be-announced date and a neutral-site series with Florida State in Houston on Dec. 12 while participating in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Through two seasons under coach Kyle Smith, Stanford has been on the rise. For the first time since their 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns, the Cardinal are fresh off back-to-back seasons with 20-plus wins. The Cardinal compiled a 20-13 overall record last year, which ended with a loss in the College Basketball Crown quarterfinals.

In their first year under coach Bucky McMillan, the Aggies surpassed expectations. They were picked to finish 13th in the 16-member Southeastern Conference and down arguably their best player, forward Mackenzie Mgbako, for all but seven games. Yet A&M compiled a 22-12 overall record and 11-7 mark in SEC play while making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since the end of last season, the Aggies have reloaded. They are 18th in the On3 Transfer Portal Index, which measures a team’s production during the transfer process relative to its roster and determines whether a program improved, stayed the same or declined.

That calculation didn’t include new A&M guard Bryson Warren, who came from the G League. It included the six transfer additions for the Aggies: guards PJ Haggerty (Kansas State), Tyshawn Archie (McNeese State), Jalen Reece (LSU) and Lukas Walls (Radford), small forward Jalen Shelley (Loyola Marymount), and power forward Cade Phillips (Tennessee). It also weighed the five players A&M lost to the portal: guard Pop Isaacs (Oklahoma), Rubén Dominguez (Xavier), Josh Holloway (Memphis), Marcus Hill and Noah Shelby.

In addition to Mgbako, the Aggies returned standout forward Zach Clemence, backup big Jamie Vinson and three reserves from last season: guards Jeremiah Green and Neiko Mundey, and forward Chris McDermott. They also added Josh Irving, the 6-foot-11 incoming freshman who Rivals slated as the eighth center and 50th overall player in the 2026 class.

The matchup will mark the second all-time meeting between A&M and Stanford. The Cardinal won their first game over the Aggies during the 1949-50 season, claiming a 55-49 win in San Francisco.