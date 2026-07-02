Details around Texas A&M basketball offseason foreign tour to Bahamas revealed

The Texas A&M basketball team learned Thursday the details around its offseason foreign tour to the Bahamas in August, which will see A&M play three exhibition games against international competition in the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.

With the trip running Aug. 2-6 for the Aggies, their games will be vs. the University of Victoria (Canada) on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., Colombia professional team Toros del Valle on Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m., and Carleton University (Canada) on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m., while each matchup will be held at the Baha Mar resort, bdG Sports announced Thursday.

Two months ago, the NCAA Division I cabinet approved a new rule allowing men’s and women’s college basketball programs to take foreign tours annually instead of once every four years. The Aggies last took a foreign tour in 2023 to the Bahamas, so they can now go on another one this summer instead of needing to wait for 2027.

“You get a little more practice time, and then obviously playing games,” said coach Bucky McMillan last month when announcing the news about the foreign tour and opining on what A&M will gain from the experience. “ … It’ll be good. I think it’s good team bonding.”

With their Bahamas trip, the Aggies could get a jump on the 2026-27 season.

While their non-conference schedule has yet to be fully revealed, it is set to include Oklahoma State (Nov. 12) and Stanford (Dec. 2) at home, TCU (Nov. 19) on the road, and neutral-site clashes with Xavier and Marquette in the Battle 4 Atlantis multi-team event in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week and Florida State (Dec. 12) at the Toyota Center in Houston.

For its Southeastern Conference slate, A&M will face Alabama Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia and Tennessee at home while going on the road to play Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Vanderbilt is set to replace Oklahoma, and join Texas and LSU, as the three teams the Aggies will clash with twice – once at home and the other on the road – in SEC action. The dates of each game, tipoff times and TV designations will all be announced later.

“We’ve got to be ready to play early,” McMillan said. “Our non-league schedule is going to be good, and then we just got the SEC schedule. … (The SEC) will be the best league this year, and I think it’ll be the best it’s ever been this year.

“We’ll have the second-hardest schedule in the league. So it’s going to be a tough, tough schedule, which should wake you up ready to practice.”

In its first year under McMillan, A&M surpassed expectations. The Aggies were picked to finish 13th in the 16-member SEC and down arguably their best player, forward Mackenzie Mgbako, for all but seven games. Yet A&M compiled a 22-12 overall record and 11-7 mark in SEC play while making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.