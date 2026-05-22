Texas A&M basketball to begin home-and-home series against TCU in 2026-27 season

Over the next two seasons, Texas A&M and TCU will meet on the hardwood. The two in-state teams announced a home-and-home basketball series Friday, which for the Aggies begins on the road on Thursday, Nov. 19 for the 2026-27 season before they host the Horned Frogs at Reed Arena on a to-be-announced date in 2027-28.

A&M has yet to reveal its entire non-conference schedule but will complete a home-and-home series with Oklahoma State in Reed Arena, a neutral-site series with Florida State in Texas and a game in the SEC/ACC Challenge while competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

In their first year under coach Bucky McMillan, the Aggies surpassed expectations. They were picked to finish 13th in the 16-member Southeastern Conference and down arguably their best player, forward Mackenzie Mgbako, for all but seven games. Yet A&M compiled a 22-12 overall record and 11-7 mark in SEC play while making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since the end of last season, the Aggies have reloaded. They are 18th in the On3 Transfer Portal Index, which measures a team’s production during the transfer process relative to its roster and determines whether a program improved, stayed the same or declined.

That calculation didn’t include new A&M guard Bryson Warren, who came from the G League. It included the six transfer additions for the Aggies: guards PJ Haggerty (Kansas State), Tyshawn Archie (McNeese State), Jalen Reece (LSU) and Lukas Walls (Radford), small forward Jalen Shelley (Loyola Marymount), and power forward Cade Phillips (Tennessee). It also weighed the five players A&M lost to the portal: guard Pop Isaacs (Oklahoma), Rubén Dominguez (Xavier), Josh Holloway (Memphis), Marcus Hill and Noah Shelby.

In addition to Mgbako, the Aggies returned standout forward Zach Clemence, backup big Jamie Vinson and three reserves from last season: guards Jeremiah Green and Neiko Mundey, and forward Chris McDermott. They also added Josh Irving, the 6-foot-11 incoming freshman who Rivals slated as the eighth center and 50th overall player in the 2026 class.

TCU made the second of the NCAA Tournament last season as well before falling to No. 1 seed Duke and finishing with a 23-12 overall record. Now entering their 11th year under coach Jamie Dixon, the Horned Frogs have produced 21-plus victories in four of their last five seasons.

In the all-time series between the two teams, A&M owns an 88-78 advantage but lost the last four clashes. The Aggies fell in the most recent meeting, 68-64, in a neutral-site matchup in Houston on Dec. 11, 2021.