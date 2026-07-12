Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison taken by New York Yankees in fifth round of 2026 MLB Draft

Since arriving at Texas A&M two seasons ago as a transfer from St. Mary’s by way of Danville (CA), there haven’t been many players in College Station as productive as Bear Harrison. Now, he’s seeing that success pay off after being selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Harrison becomes the first Texas A&M catcher selected in the MLB Draft since Jackson Appel, who was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (Baseball America)

Harrison spent the past two seasons in College Station as Texas A&M‘s starting catcher. This season, he started 52 games and slashed .297/.495/.626 with 46 hits, 50 runs scored, 35 RBIs, and 41 walks. He also led the conference with 23 hit-by-pitches, setting a new Texas A&M single-season program record.

He finished the year on a 32-game on-base streak and ranked second in the SEC with a .495 on-base percentage as a senior.

Now, he’ll head to New York, where his draft slot carries a signing value of $437,200.

During his time at Texas A&M, Harrison established himself as one of the SEC’s premier defensive catchers while continuing to elevate his stock at the plate. By draft time, he had climbed to No. 339 overall on Baseball America‘s prospect rankings.

With no remaining collegiate eligibility, Harrison is expected to sign and begin his professional career in the organization’s minor league system shortly.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.