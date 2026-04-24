Arizona Cardinals take former Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis in second round of NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals picked former Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis in the 2026 NFL Draft, using the 34th overall selection in the second round on him Friday night. He is the second former A&M player to be drafted at the time of publication, joining first-round pick KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns).

In his third straight season as a starter last fall, Bisontis received third-team All-SEC accolades. The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep product protected starting quarterback Marcel Reed well for the most part, earning a career-best pass-blocking grade (70.7) from Pro Football Focus while surrendering one sack, 12 pressures, eight hurries and three quarterback hits. Additionally, he picked up PFF grades of 61.8 and 61.9 offensively and in run blocking, respectively. When declaring for the NFL Draft, Bisontis opted to forgo his final year of college eligibility.

Through three seasons at A&M, Bisontis appeared in 36 of 39 possible games with 34 starts. He began his career as the top right tackle for the Aggies, starting 12 games as a true freshman before sliding to right guard for the 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl. For his final two seasons, though, Bisontis started at left guard.

The moment former Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis became an Arizona Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/qoIKnekhru — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 24, 2026

Partly because of Bisontis, the Aggies put together an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most victories in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

Bisontis also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which is set to go through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.