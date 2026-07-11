Texas A&M commit Trey Ebel taken by Milwaukee Brewers in first round of 2026 MLB Draft

Texas A&M has had another strong showing in this year’s MLB Draft, extending its streak of first-round selections to three consecutive years with Chris Hacopian coming off the board to the Washington Nationals early in the draft. Now, yet another Aggie pledge has heard his name called today.

Texas A&M commit Trey Ebel, MLB.com‘s No. 107 overall prospect in the class, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 25th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Despite being drafted, the Aggies will still have a chance to get Ebel to campus if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement before the signing deadline.

The slot value for the selection is $3,696,000.

Texas A&M commit and MLB Draft prospect Trey Ebel

According to MLB.com, Ebel grades out with a 55 hit tool, 45 power, 55 arm, 50 field, and an overall grade of 45 coming out of high school.

As a senior at Corona (CA), Ebel slashed .417/.496/.726 with a 1.292 OPS while totaling nine home runs and 47 RBIs in 31 games. He spent the majority of his time at shortstop, where he’s regarded as one of the cleaner defensive infielders in the class with the versatility to play multiple spots.

Baseball runs in the family. His father, Dino Ebel, serves as the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ third base coach, while his older brother, Brady Ebel, was selected 32nd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in last year’s MLB Draft. He’ll now reunite with his older brother.

As a junior, Ebel helped lead Corona to a CIF Southern Section Division I championship while also earning invitations to the Perfect Game All-American Classic and USA Baseball’s 15U National Team.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.