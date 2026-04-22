Texas A&M basketball lands commitment from former G League combo guard Bryson Warren

The Texas A&M basketball team received a commitment from former G League combo guard Bryson Warren, Aggie Yell and Joe Tipton of On3 both confirmed Wednesday. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress first reported the news.

Warren, 21, has been in the G League since the 2023-24 season and most recently played for the affiliate of the New York Knicks: the Westchester Knicks. He never previously went to college but will need to be cleared by the NCAA to be eligible to play for the Aggies.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Warren appeared in 21 games with 17 starts last season, averaging 19.8 points, five assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the floor, 38.6% from 3-point range and 80.6% on free throws. He spent the previous two seasons with the Miami Heat affiliate in the G League: Sioux Falls Skyforce. He also joined the Heat on an Exhibit-10 contract in September 2024 before being waived the next day.

Before joining the G League, Warren played for Little Rock (Ark.) Central and spent time in the Overtime Elite basketball league with Team OTE (2021-22) and YNG Dreamerz (2022-23). He claimed the OTE title in 2022 and received second-team All-OTE recognition in 2023. He went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft following his first season with Sioux Falls Skyforce, prompting him to remain in the G League.

Beyond Warren, A&M has landed a commitment from three other transfers this offseason: guards PJ Haggerty (Kansas State) and Lukas Walls (Radford), and power forward Cade Phillips (Tennessee).

During the two-week men’s basketball transfer portal window (April 7-21) and beyond, stayed tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.