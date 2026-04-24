Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on lower-body injury

Texas A&M team captain senior linebacker Daymion Sanford underwent surgery earlier this week on the lower-body injury he suffered during the Maroon and White Game last Saturday, a team spokesperson confirmed Friday to Aggie Yell. There is not yet an official timetable for his return.

“It is way too early to discuss a potential timeline on return,” the team spokesperson said in a statement. “Coach (Mike) Elko will have an update when it is available and appropriate. All timelines at this point are speculation and therefore pointless.”

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports first reported the news Friday, which Pete Nakos of On3 and Aggie Yell both confirmed.

The injury occurred while Sanford combined for a tackle with defensive tackle DJ Hicks, bringing down walk-on running back Ramarian Tillman for a four-yard carry late in the second quarter. The training staff assessed Sanford before putting an aircast around his lower left leg and taking him off the field in a cart. Following the intrasquad scrimmage, Elko said Sanford suffered a lower-body injury but didn’t provide a return timetable.

Because of the injury, A&M chose to go to halftime with 1:46 left in the second quarter. Sanford tallied four tackles and a quarterback hurry for the Maroon, which claimed a 15-13 win over the White in Kyle Field.

If and when healthy, Sanford is expected to be a key contributor in 2026. He was one of five Aggie players who were named team captains last Friday, joining quarterback Marcel Reed, tight end Micah Riley, and safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe.

“Daymion, he’s a one-of-a-kind type of player,” said A&M sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail after the Maroon and White Game. “Losing someone like that, it’s really tough. It’s really tough on the whole team, especially us linebackers. We got in the huddle right away and prayed for him.

“And we’re hoping we can get him back as soon as possible, because he’s (one of), if not the best, player on our defense. Team captain, losing someone like that hurts a lot.”

Last season, Sanford emerged after replacing injured starting Will linebacker Scooby Williams. Through 13 games, including 10 starts, Sanford ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 57, while adding 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has appeared in 39 games in his career, including 13 starts.

If Sanford is sidelined for a significant amount of time, Mikhail could be an option to slide to Will linebacker and replace him while Tulsa transfer Ray Coney mans the middle. The Aggies have more than four months before their season opener against Missouri State, which is set for Sept. 5 in Kyle Field.

“It’s tough,” said Mikhail on Sanford. “Losing a player like that, it’s not something that can be replaced. So as much as we want to rally and not think about it, it’s definitely still there. It’s still going to hurt. It’s not going to go away. But as bad as it is, we got to push forward and just see what holds us next.”