Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford exits Maroon and White Game with injury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford exited the Maroon and White Game after suffering an apparent lower left-leg injury on a running play late in the second quarter. The Aggie training staff put a cast around his lower left leg before taking him off the field in a cart. Because of the injury, A&M chose to go to halftime while 1:46 remained in the second quarter.

Sanford was expected to be a key contributor in 2026. The senior was one of five players who were named as a team captain Friday, joining quarterback Marcel Reed, tight end Micah Riley, and safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe.

Last season, Sanford emerged after replacing injured starting Will linebacker Scooby Williams. Through 13 games, including 10 starts, Sanford ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 57, while adding 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has appeared in 39 games in his career, including 13 starts.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated after Aggie coach Mike Elko speaks with the media following the Maroon and White Game or when more news becomes available.