Texas A&M football legend R.C. Slocum to receive Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum will earn the Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday. He is set to be formally recognized at the Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Legends Gala on Nov. 13 at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

Slocum, 81, is the first Aggie representative and eighth overall recipient of the award, which has been the highest honor of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame since being created in 2006. It aims to recognize people whose leadership, vision and service have made a lasting impact on sports in Texas and beyond.

Still the winningest head football coach in program history, Slocum compiled a 123-47-2 record over 14 seasons (1989-2002) while leading A&M. During that span, the Aggies never produced a losing season and claimed four conference titles: 1991, 1992 and 1993 in the Southwest Conference and 1998 via the Big 12 Championship.

After his stint leading A&M football, Slocum has since served as the interim athletics director for the Aggies three times (2019, 2022 and 2024). He has been on the American Football Coaches Association Board of Trustees from 2001-17 and College Football Playoff Selection Committee from 2019-20.

Beyond his latest award, Slocum was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008 while also garnering the Amos Alonzo Stagg Award in 2014.

Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Red McCombs – 2006

Don Carter – 2009

Drayton McLane – 2014

Dave and Reba Campbell – 2015

Rudy Davalos – 2016

Bob McNair – 2018

The Lamar Hunt Family – 2019

R.C. Slocum – 2026