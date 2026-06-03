Three Texas A&M football players make ESPN's top-100 newcomer rankings for 2026 season

Three Texas A&M football transfers – wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Alabama), right tackle Wilkin Formby (Alabama) and defensive end Anto Saka (Northwestern) – were included in the top-100 newcomer rankings ESPN released earlier this week. They placed 12th, 70th and 93rd overall, respectively, and third, fourth and 13th at their positions.

At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, Horton should give A&M what it lacked last fall: a dynamic X receiver who can use his taller, bigger frame to shield off defenders and secure 50-50 balls. He shined in the spring and will bring proven production and experience, appearing in 44 career games with 17 starts over four seasons while catching 112 passes for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns. He recorded 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

With the Aggies, Formby projects to start at right tackle. He appeared in 15 games with 14 starts in 2025 and received an 82.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked third among SEC offensive linemen who tallied at least 500 pass-blocking snaps. Over the last three seasons combined, Formby appeared in 27 games with 16 starts while totaling more than 1,100 snaps.

As a full-time starter for the Wildcats last season, Saka lacked elite production with 13 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 11 games. But his potential is what makes him intriguing. The former four-star recruit has impressive physical traits and athleticism, coming in 56th in the annual “Freaks List” Bruce Feldman of The Athletic published last August. PFF liked Saka as well, giving him grades of 77.0 defensively and 82.5 in pass rushing. He also is experienced, playing in 33 games with 11 starts in four seasons while racking up a combined 41 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Saka, Formby and Horton are all among the top-100 players in the On3 transfer portal rankings, coming in at 43rd, 48th and 76th, respectively. Another A&M transfer, cornerback Rickey Gibson III (Tennessee), is ranked 44th.

The Aggies will open their 2026 season with Missouri State on Sept. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. in Kyle Field (TV: ESPN).