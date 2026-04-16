Texas A&M football reveals rosters for 2026 Maroon and White Game

Texas A&M revealed its 2026 Maroon and White Game football rosters Wednesday, announcing them via social media. For the annual intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, the Aggies held a draft and are expected to emulate a real game with conventional scoring.

While quarterback Marcel Reed and safety Dalton Brooks selected players for the White team Tuesday, Will linebacker Daymion Sanford and wide receiver Terry Bussey drafted for the Maroon squad. Below is a closer look at both teams.

The 2026 Maroon & White Game Rosters pic.twitter.com/5nzZ068qRO — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 16, 2026

A&M teased the Maroon and White Game roster Wednesday evening via X, announcing the top three picks for each team. Defensive end T.J. Searcy, right tackle Wilkin Formby and defensive tackle DJ Hicks were the first three picks for the Maroon, respectively, going first, third and fifth overall. Defensive end Marco Jones, center Mark Nabou Jr., and receivers Mike Brown, Mario Craver and Jayden Warren represented the first three selections for the White, respectively, at second, fourth and sixth overall.

Several players for both teams were listed as inactive.

For the Maroon, the inactive scholarship players included wide receivers Jonah Wilson, Madden Williams and Bussey, defensive tackles Chase Sims and Jermaine Kinsler, and cornerbacks Dezz Ricks, Deyjhon Pettaway and Jamar Beal-Goines.

The inactive scholarship players for the White included running back Tiger Riden Jr., receiver Jerome Myles, tight end Micah Riley, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain, linebackers TJ Smith and Kelvion Riggins, cornerback Rickey Gibson III, nickels Bryce Anderson and Camren Hamiel, and safeties Dalton Brooks and Rashad “Tom Tom” Johnson Jr.

The Maroon and White Game will mark the 15th and final practice for the Aggies this spring. It is set for Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. in Kyle Field (TV: SEC Network+).