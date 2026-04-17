Texas A&M football names five team captains for 2026 season

Texas A&M announced its team captains for the 2026 football season Friday, giving the honor to five players following a vote from the team. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, tight end Micah Riley, linebacker Daymion Sanford, and safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe all received the honor for the first time in their college careers.

Under coach Mike Elko, five team captains is a lot for the Aggies. They named only five team captains through their first two seasons under Elko combined: linebacker Taurean York and left tackle Trey Zuhn III in 2024, and York, Zuhn and right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams last year.

Reed is coming off the best season of his career. The redshirt junior started in all 13 games and completed 62.1% of his passes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while turning 104 carries into 493 yards and six scores. Through his career, Reed has appeared in 27 games, including 21 starts.

Riley arrived at A&M last season, transferring from Auburn after three seasons. The redshirt senior appeared in all 13 games last fall – including one start – while playing 183 offensive snaps but didn’t record a statistic. Through his career, Riley has appeared in 40 games with one start.

Sanford emerged last season after replacing injured starting Will linebacker Scooby Williams. Through 13 games, including 10 starts, Sanford ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 57, while adding 9.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has appeared in 39 games in his career, including 13 starts.

For each of the last two seasons, Brooks has been a key contributor. The senior ranked third on the team in tackles last fall with 61, adding 5.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one interception, two passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Over his career, Brooks has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.

Like Brooks, Ratcliffe has been a top contributor over each of the last two seasons. The senior arrived in 2024 after spending his first year at San Diego State. He appeared in all 13 games last fall, including 12 starts, and ranked second on the team in tackles with 66 while racking up three tackles for a loss and three passes defended. Through his career, Ratcliffe has appeared in 38 games with 35 starts.

The Aggies will end their spring football campaign with their annual intrasquad scrimmage, the Maroon and White Game, this Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. in Kyle Field (TV: SEC Network+). Riley and Brooks are still working their way back from injuries and are not expected to be available for the game.