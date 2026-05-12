Texas A&M football to play Texas in prime time in Kyle Field at end of 2026 regular season

For a third straight season, Texas A&M will play Texas in a primetime football matchup this fall. The Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown set for Black Friday, Nov. 27 in Kyle Field will begin at 6:30 p.m. and air on ABC, ESPN announced Tuesday.

In their first two seasons under coach Mike Elko, the Aggies went 0-2 against the Longhorns. A&M fell, 17-7, at home in 2024 and 27-17 on the road last fall. Both losses kept the Aggies from making the SEC Championship Game, though they made the College Football Playoff last fall.

When joining the Southeastern Conference ahead of the 2024 season, Texas renewed what is now a 132-year rivalry with A&M. It went on a 13-year hiatus after the Aggies departed the Big 12 and Longhorns for the SEC leading up to the 2012 season.

Through 120 football games between the two teams, Texas owns a 78-37-5 advantage over A&M. Over the last 50 years, though, the rivalry has been almost even. The Longhorns hold a 20-19 edge over the Aggies during that span.

No other A&M football game in 2026 has received a start time or TV designation.

Sept. 5: vs. Missouri State (TBD)

Sept. 12: vs. Arizona State (TBD)

Sept. 19: vs. Kentucky (TBD)

Sept. 26: at LSU (TBD)

Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas (TBD)

Oct. 10: at Missouri (TBD)

Oct. 17: vs. Citadel (TBD)

Oct. 24: at Alabama (TBD)

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at South Carolina (TBD)

Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee (TBD)

Nov. 21: at Oklahoma (TBD)

Nov. 27: vs. Texas (6:30 p.m. on ABC)