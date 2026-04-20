Texas A&M guard Marcus Hill has entered the transfer portal

Texas A&M guard Marcus Hill has officially entered the transfer portal, sources tell AggieYell, as the veteran continues to evaluate his options amid uncertainty surrounding a potential NCAA waiver and more.

The four-year veteran is expected to request a waiver to play another season, and while he is entering the transfer portal, sources continue to indicate that a return to Texas A&M is very much in the cards but not guaranteed.

The 6-foot-3 senior transferred to Texas A&M after a season at NC State and averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 34 games for the Aggies this season. He also spent time playing at Bowling Green.