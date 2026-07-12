Texas A&M outfielder Jake Duer picked by Arizona Diamondbacks in 18th round of 2026 MLB Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Texas A&M outfielder Jake Duer in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the 536th overall pick Sunday. Duer ran out of eligibility after last season ahead of the new five-year, age-based eligibility rule, making him turn professional before being drafted.

In his lone season at A&M, Duer started in all 57 games. The Florida Atlantic transfer recorded a slash line of .304/.406/.479 while totaling seven home runs, 54 RBIs, 13 doubles, two triples, 37 walks against 44 strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

Partly because of Duer, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But A&M failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Before joining the Aggies, Duer spent the 2025 campaign with the Owls and enjoyed a breakout season but missed the final 23 games with a broken toe in his foot. In 34 games, Duer led the American Athletic Conference with a .428 batting average while recording a .497 on-base percentage, .551 slugging percentage, two home runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles, 21 walks against 10 strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

Duer spent the first two seasons of his career at TCU and is a product of Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus. Through his entire time with the Horned Frogs, he appeared in eight games with five starts and totaled only 16 at-bats. Duer tallied a slash line of .188/.316/.188 across that small sample size while racking up one RBI, two walks vs. eight strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.