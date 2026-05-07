Texas A&M football makes late addition, lands Arkansas State RB transfer DD Murray

Arkansas State running back transfer DD Murray has signed with Texas A&M, Pete Nakos of On3 reported Thursday. The redshirt freshman has four seasons of eligibility remaining and is the younger brother of A&M defensive tackle DJ Sanders.

In his lone season with the Red Wolves last fall, the 5-foot-10, 209-pound Murray served as a depth piece. He played nine special teams snaps over two games – which helped him take a redshirt year – and didn’t record a statistic. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the 15-day window (Jan. 2-16).

A product of Bellville (Texas) High, Murray came from the 2025 recruiting class. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, he received a three-star rating and finished as the 150th running back, 289th Texas player and 1,929th overall in the class.

Through 11 games as a senior at Bellville, Murray turned 167 carries into 1,289 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 286 yards and four scores. In his final three years combined, he rushed for 3,935 yards and 65 touchdowns on 429 attempts while hauling in 17 passes for 447 yards and eight scores.

The Aggies landed 17 other scholarship transfers this offseason: wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Alabama), offensive linemen Wilkin Formby (Alabama), Tyree Adams (LSU), Coen Echols (LSU) and Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), tight ends Houston Thomas (UTSA) and Richie Anderson III (Fresno State), defensive tackles Angelo McCullom (Illinois), Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado), and CJ Mims (North Carolina), defensive ends Anto Saka (Northwestern) and Ryan Henderson (San Diego State), linebackers Ray Coney (Tulsa) and TJ Smith (Houston Christian), cornerback Rickey Gibson III (Tennessee), safety Tawfiq Byard (Colorado) and kicker David Olano (Illinois).

A total of 11 from A&M players entered the portal: quarterback Miles O’Neill (North Carolina), offensive lineman Jonte Newman (Texas), tight end Theo Melin Öhrström (SMU), wide receiver Izaiah Williams (Kansas State), defensive tackle Dealyn Evans (Mississippi State), defensive ends Rylan Kennedy (Florida State) and Solomon Williams (California), linebacker Tristan Jernigan (California), cornerbacks Jayvon Thomas (SMU), Jordan Pride (Southern Miss) and Cobey Sellers (Vanderbilt).