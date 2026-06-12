Texas A&M lands first pitcher commitment from transfer portal

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley announced the hiring of Barry Enright from the Angels as the program’s new pitching coach on Wednesday, and it didn’t take long for the Aggies to see results on the recruiting trail.

Less than 24 hours after Enright’s hiring became official, Texas A&M landed its first commitment since the move, adding Wichita State right-handed pitcher Johnny Nuanez to its transfer portal haul.

In his junior season at Wichita State, Nuanez posted a 6-2 record with a 2.56 ERA across 56.1 innings in 12 starts, recording 58 strikeouts against just 20 walks.

The right-hander brings a 95-96 mph fastball to College Station along with some low-80s off speed pitches, giving him a strong swing-and-miss profile. His ability to miss bats while limiting free passes is likely a major reason Texas A&M targeted him so aggressively in the portal.

Before his time at Wichita State, Nuanez also earned First-Team PCAC All-League honors while playing at Grossmont, further highlighting the steady development he’s made throughout his college career.

Excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M. #gigem 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nwsYY8PqI5 — Johnny Nuanez (@johnny_nuanez) June 12, 2026

Nuanez becomes Texas A&M‘s third addition through the transfer portal this offseason and the first pitcher to commit to the Aggies since the window opened. For more of the latest news and intel, stay tuned into AggieYell.