Texas A&M lands top available transfer portal player in Nate Savoie

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley and his staff made another massive move in the transfer portal late Monday night, landing a commitment from Clemson All-ACC catcher Nate Savoie, one of the top remaining players available in the portal.

Savoie, who was ranked as On3‘s No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, chose the Aggies over in-state rival Texas, giving Texas A&M a major addition behind the plate to replace Bear Harrison.

Entering the season, Savoie was viewed as a potential top-two-round MLB Draft prospect. During his lone season at Clemson, Texas A&M‘s newest catcher led the Tigers with a .329 batting average while adding 16 home runs and 52 RBIs.

The All-ACC backstop was one of the most productive catchers in college baseball this season and gives the Aggies an immediate impact bat behind the plate.