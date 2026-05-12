Former Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss done with NFL, added to Miami Dolphins' reserve/retired list

A little more than two weeks from the end of the 2026 NFL Draft, Le’Veon Moss appears done with playing football. The Miami Dolphins signed the former Texas A&M running back as an undrafted free agent – while reportedly giving him $258,000 guaranteed for the deal – before adding him to their reserve/retired list Tuesday.

In four seasons with the Aggies, Moss established himself as one of the better running backs in the Southeastern Conference but dealt with a variety of injuries. Through 32 career games, he combined for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns on 321 carries in addition to 24 catches for 236 yards. But in his last three years as a key contributor, Moss missed 14 of 39 possible games due to injuries.

Moss sat out four games in 2023 while battling through a pulled hamstring, the final four in 2024 after suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL in his right knee and six this past fall with an ankle injury. He also seemed to reaggravate his ankle injury in a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff last December, prompting him to permanently exit the game in the third quarter. That injury history likely played a big role in why Moss went unpicked despite being predicted, on average, to go at 213th overall in the sixth round, per the NFL Mock Draft Database.

Through seven games last fall, Moss turned 77 carries into 404 yards and six touchdowns while hauling in two passes for three yards. A&M running back Rueben Owens II filled in as the starter and finished as its leading rusher for the season, going for 639 yards and five touchdowns on 119 attempts in addition to grabbing 13 passes for 30 yards.

Before going down in 2024, Moss played arguably at his best. Despite appearing in only nine games, he received second-team All-SEC recognition and recorded a team-leading 765 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 attempts while catching 10 passes for 141 yards. The Aggies were ranked ninth nationally in rushing offense before losing Moss, averaging 221.5 yards on the ground per game.

A&M signed Moss to its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Rivals gave the Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma College Prep product a four-star rating, ranking him as the ninth running back, 13th Louisiana player and 132nd overall in the cycle.