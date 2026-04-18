Texas A&M football live spring game updates: Maroon 0, White 0; first quarter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Maroon and White Game has arrived. Texas A&M is set to begin the annual intrasquad football scrimmage – which marks its 15th and final practice this spring – at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kyle Field (TV: SEC Network+). Aggie Yell will be in attendance for the Maroon and White Game, giving live updates before, during and after the scrimmage in this article and its comment section on the message board.

For the scrimmage, A&M coach Mike Elko plans to have his team emulate a real game and use conventional scoring. While quarterback Marcel Reed and safety Dalton Brooks picked players for the White team Tuesday, Will linebacker Daymion Sanford and wide receiver Terry Bussey drafted for the Maroon squad.

Follow along for real-time updates on players who are not dressed out or entered the injury tent, insight from the game, quotes from the postgame press conference and more.

By: Carter Karels Pregame availability update

When announcing the rosters for its Maroon and White Game earlier this week, A&M revealed which players are expected to be inactive.

For the Maroon, the inactive scholarship players included wide receivers Jonah Wilson, Madden Williams and Bussey, defensive tackles Chace Sims and Jermaine Kinsler, and cornerbacks Dezz Ricks, Deyjhon Pettaway and Jamar Beal-Goines.

The inactive scholarship players for the White included running back Tiger Riden Jr., receiver Jerome Myles, tight end Micah Riley, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain, linebackers TJ Smith and Kelvion Riggins, cornerback Rickey Gibson III, nickels Bryce Anderson and Camren Hamiel, and safeties Dalton Brooks and Rashad “Tom Tom” Johnson Jr.