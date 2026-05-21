Texas A&M stars Mario Craver, Marcus Ratcliffe included in On3's top-100 college football player rankings

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver and safety Marcus Ratcliffe were in the top-100 college football player rankings Clark Brooks of On3 published Thursday morning. They checked in at 33rd and 57th overall, respectively.

In his first season at A&M last fall, Craver distinguished himself as one of the better receivers in the Southeastern Conference. Despite being only a sophomore and spending part of the season injured, the Mississippi State transfer received third-team All-SEC accolades after hauling in 59 passes for 917 yards and four touchdowns while turning 11 carries into 81 yards and score. He also finished fifth in the country in yards after the catch (575) and tied for sixth in missed tackles forced (22).

Now a year older and healthy, Craver could produce an even bigger season. If so, he might be tempted to depart college a year early. Pro Football Focus is among outlets that have already touted Craver as a prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, giving him a first-round projection.

For each of the last two seasons, Ratcliffe has been a key contributor for the Aggies. The senior arrived in 2024 after spending his first year at San Diego State and has since ranked among the top three on the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons. He appeared in all 13 games last fall, including 12 starts, and ranked second on the team in tackles with 66 while tallying three tackles for a loss and three passes defended.

In 2026, Ratcliffe is expected to be a big leader. A&M coach Mike Elko named him as one of five team captains for the 2026 campaign last month, joining quarterback Marcel Reed, tight end Micah Riley, linebacker Daymion Sanford and safety Dalton Brooks. Ratcliffe also is one of the most experienced players on the team, appearing in 38 games with 35 starts over his career.

With the help of Craver and Ratcliffe, the Aggies produced an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most wins in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. That campaign concluded with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

A&M will open its 2026 season with a home game against Missouri State, which is set for Sept. 5 in Kyle Field.