Texas A&M ties program record for most picks in single NFL Draft, totals 10 selections in 2026

In the 2026 NFL Draft, Texas A&M accomplished or matched multiple historic feats. The Aggies tied a program record for their most selections in a single NFL Draft with 10, matching what they tallied in 1976 when the draft went 17 rounds. Their 10 picks over the weekend tied Alabama for the most in the country, trailing just Ohio State (11). It also marked the first time A&M exceeded seven picks since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994.

The Aggies made their presence known in the first two days of the draft as well, totaling seven top-100 selections. They never surpassed five top-100 picks in any previous single draft, achieving that feat in 1977, 1987, 1994, 1996 and 2003.

Those accomplishments shouldn’t be surprising. A&M set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, producing a nation-leading 13 in February. It also lined up with the once-lofty prediction Aggie coach Mike Elko made in his first public speaking engagement last offseason.

“When you look at the current roster, we project to have more NFL Draft picks on this (2025) football team than we have had in quite a long time,” Elko told a crowd of A&M fans at a local Brazos Valley A&M Club event last May. “I think you can see anywhere from 10 to 12 Aggies get their name called next year in the NFL Draft.”

Wide receiver KC Concepcion went first, going to the Cleveland Browns in the opening round Friday at 24th overall. Left guard Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals), defensive end Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (Jacksonville Jaguars) were all picked in the second round, coming in at 34th, 41st and 56th overall, respectively. Defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim (Denver Broncos) and Albert Regis (Jacksonville Jaguars), and center Trey Zuhn III (Las Vegas Raiders) rounded out the Day 2 selections as third-round picks, going at 66th, 81st and 91st overall, respectively. The Day 3 picks included cornerback Will Lee III (Carolina Panthers) in the fourth round at 129th, right tackle Dametrious Crownover (New England Patriots) in the sixth round at 196th and right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams (Buffalo Bills) in the seventh round at 241st.

Three former A&M players who received NFL Combine invites – linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams, and running back Le’Veon Moss – were undrafted. Per the NFL Mock Draft Database Wednesday night, York (159th in the fifth round) and Moss (213th in the sixth round) were both projected to be selected.

Largely because of that talent, the Aggies put together an impressive 2025 season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever and finished tied with the second-most wins in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.