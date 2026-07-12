Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn taken by St. Louis Cardinals in 19th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Texas A&M endured a disappointing season on the mound in year two under head coach Michael Earley, but one of the biggest bright spots was Clayton Freshcorn, who emerged as one of the SEC’s top closers while also making a crucial starts at the end of the season.

After putting together a career year in maroon and white, Freshcorn has now been selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M Aggies’ Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 7-0.

The slot value for the selection is $150,000.

The 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander put together a season to remember, earning NCBWA First-Team All-America honors, recognition as a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Most Outstanding Pitcher Award, First-Team All-SEC honors, and Preseason Second-Team All-SEC recognition, among several other accolades.

Freshcorn made 27 appearances during the season, posting a 2.82 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across more than 54 innings of work.

He struck out 56 batters while issuing just six walks, good for an outstanding 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 12 saves led the SEC and rank tied for the third-most in a single season in Texas A&M program history, with seven of those coming in conference play.

While Freshcorn has now been selected in the MLB Draft, there has been some buzz surrounding the possibility of a return to Texas A&M. The Aggies are still looking to strengthen their rotation for next season, and if they’re able to bring Freshcorn back to College Station, it would give Michael Earley‘s staff one of the premier arms in the conference once again.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.