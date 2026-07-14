Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn returning, not signing with St. Louis Cardinals

Texas A&M endured a disappointing season on the mound in year two under head coach Michael Earley, but one of the biggest bright spots was Clayton Freshcorn, who emerged as one of the SEC’s top closers while also making a crucial starts at the end of the season.

After putting together a career year in maroon and white, Freshcorn was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

However, he’s now announced his plans to pass up on signing with the Cardinals and will now return to Texas A&M next season.

Texas A&M Aggies’ Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 7-0.

Freshcorn made 27 appearances during the season, posting a 2.82 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across more than 54 innings of work.

He struck out 56 batters while issuing just six walks, good for an outstanding 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 12 saves led the SEC and rank tied for the third-most in a single season in Texas A&M program history, with seven of those coming in conference play.

After hiring Barry Enright as the Aggies’ new pitching coach, Texas A&M added a number of arms through the transfer portal this offseason. No addition, however, will be more significant than the return of Clayton Freshcorn, as the Aggies would bring back one of the SEC’s top pitchers from last season and a proven arm to anchor their revamped pitching staff.