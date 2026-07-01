Texas A&M relief pitcher Hunter Bond medically retires from baseball

Texas A&M reserve relief pitcher Hunter Bond has medically retired from baseball, announcing the news Tuesday night on Instagram. The left-handed rising senior and local product of College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated cited a “progressive back condition” as the reason behind his decision. He held one season of college eligibility remaining.

“To anyone who has followed my baseball career, God’s faithfulness has been evident through every step,” Bond wrote in the Instagram post. “I have been blessed far beyond what I could have imagined, and I am grateful for the opportunity to compete at such special places and for the lifelong relationships formed along the way. After reflection, conversations with medical staff, and facing the reality of a progressive back condition, I have decided to pursue a medical retirement.

“While saying goodbye to the game is incredibly challenging, I find peace in knowing that God’s purpose for my life extends far beyond sports. I know He will always continue to lead me in the right direction. I step away with immense gratitude for the discipline, resilience, and humility that baseball has instilled in me. This is not the end of the road, but the foundation of a new one, and I am excited for what lies ahead.

“I am deeply thankful for the people in my life who supported me in every chapter. It has been a ride I’ll cherish forever and the best is yet to come! Gig’em/Psalm 119:105.”

In his lone season with the Aggies in 2026, Bond threw 9.1 innings over five relief appearances. He compiled a 1.93 ERA and 1.56 opposing batting average while racking up nine strikeouts against only two walks.

Before coming to A&M, Bond spent two seasons at Brenham (Texas) Blinn College. Through 35 relief appearances over the 2023 and 2025 campaigns, Bond threw a combined 69 innings and compiled a 6-3 record, 2.74 ERA and 1.91 opposing batting average while tallying 95 strikeouts against just 27 walks.

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